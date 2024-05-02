Okpe Union BOT: Abuja court vacates order appointing Gberevbie, Ayemidejor, others

Projections made by some notable chiefs and political leaders in Delta State suffered a breach on Tuesday.

In quick succession, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja vacated its earlier order granted to the illegal faction of the Okpe Union.

The faction was formerly led by Professor of Music, Emurobome Idolor and now led by Chief Joseph Aboze.

The court reversed the earlier order directing the illegal faction to appoint a Board of Trustees for the Okpe Union.

Similarly, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos last year aborted the dream of the illegal faction. The court declared the Okpe Union leadership appointed by His Royal Majesty, Orhue I, Orodje of Okpe as illegal.

The Okpe Union in a statement Tuesday evening in Lagos urged all Okpe nationals to abide by the judgements and rulings of the courts.

“This is the time to uphold the Rule of Law in the Okpe Nation and Kingdom as we call for the unity of our people for the development of our land.”

The statement signed by the Okpe Union General Secretary, Akpederin Kingsley Ehensiri, said the Federal High Court dashed the hope of the illegal faction.

“The judgement of the Federal High Court, Lagos had already nullified the illegal faction’s Board of Trustees led by Chief Dick Gberevbie with Secretary as Mr. Austin Ayemidejor. Today’s ruling was pointedly to pave the way for the legally recognized leadership of the Okpe Union to appoint the trustees for the ninety four years old Okpe Union. The courts only recognize the National Executive Council of the Okpe Union led by Prof Igho Natufe to appoint trustees for and administer the Okpe Union in compliance with the provisions of the Okpe Union Constitution” the statement added.