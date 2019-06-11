The immediate past Governor of Imo State and Senator-elect, Rochas Okorocha, has been denied accreditation by the National Assembly Officials for the inauguration of the 9th Senate.

Okorocha is a senator-elect but yet to be issued his Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okorocha, who arrived the National Assembly around 7:40 am, was denied accreditation.

A Federal High Court had ruled last week that he should be issued a Certificate of Return by INEC.

INEC has said it is meeting on Tuesday (today) to decide on the issue.

The judgement that stopped the issuance of the Certificate of Return to Okorocha was issued by the Imo State High Court.