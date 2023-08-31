Oil theft: Troops crack down on oil thieves in Imo, Delta

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday confirmed it cracked down on illegal refineries in Imo and Delta State with the seizure of several litres of illegally refined petroleum products.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, made the confirmation in a statement.

Nwachukwu said the Troops of 343 Artillery Regiment, on Monday, cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State while conducting anti-oil theft operations.

According to him, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil concealed in the camp.

He added that the troops also recovered two pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.

Nwachukwu said the troops, while acting on credible information, on Tuesday, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

He said: “The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

“Troops of 3 Battalion also on Monday, clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu LGA of Delta.”