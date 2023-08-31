Wike: APC members not happy Tinubu made me Minister, I dare PDP to suspend me

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that his party, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, cannot suspend him.

The Minister spoke in an interview monitored by The Eagle Online on Channels Television on Wednesday night.

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State on the platform of the PDP, accused the party of impunity on the Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

He said it was such impunity that deepened the crisis in the party before and after the 2023 elections.

He said: “How can anybody talk about expelling me?

“A state that provided the Governor?

:A State that brought three Senators?

“A State that produced 32 Assembly members?

“A State that produced 11 out of 13 House of Reps?

“The person that wants to suspend me is the one that couldn’t produce a Governor or three Senators or Assembly.

“I’ve not seen that person that will suspend me in PDP.

“Nobody will do it.

READ ALSO:

“Who will discipline me?

“I should be the one calling for discipline for those who violated the party’s constitution on rotation.

“I want to dare anyone who will say I should be suspended.

“I’m a man of character.

“I wrote to my party about my nomination, and they replied that I should accept it.

“Forget about their rantings.

“They are all regretting their actions.

“And that’s what led the party to what it is today.

“I worked in favour of justice, equity and fairness.

“God supports the action we’ve taken to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The Minister said there are members of the APC who are not happy that he was nominated as a Minister by President Tinubu.

Wike equally said he was not consulted by the party on being a member of the National Campaign Council of the APC for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

He said: “Some APC members are not happy that I’m FCT Minister.

“At my level, do I need to play games?

“Why will you put my name?

“I’m still a member of PDP.

“I’m not a kid.

“If I want to play a role, I will.

“I’m not a member of APC.”