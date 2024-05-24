Tribunal affirms Uzodimma as Imo governor, dismisses LP’s petition

The Imo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Friday, has affirmed Hope Uzodimma as the elected Imo State Governor, dismissing the petition of the Labour Party and its governorship candidate, Athan Achonu.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay’s three-man panel, the tribunal held that Uzodimma’s election as the state governor complied with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The Eagle Online recalled that in 2022, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress as the governor, having secured 540,308 votes to emerge as the winner.

Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party had 71,503 votes while Achonu came third with 64,081 votes.

Dissatisfied with the result, Achonu had approached the court to sack the governor, alleging electoral malpractices in some parts of the state