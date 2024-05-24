Why Peter Obi is not competent to lead Nigeria — Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has offered reasons why the candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, is not competent to lead Nigeria.

He said this in an interview with Noble Nigeria as preparations for the 2027 polls in Nigeria appeared to have kicked off.

Soyinka, who was attacked several times by Obi’s followers, popularly known as Obidients, on social media, said the behaviour of the followers showed that the former two-term governor of Anambra State and his team were not fit to govern Nigeria.

He, however, said that personal attack on him was not the reason he reached that conclusion.

The literary icon said: “It has to do with education.

“I didn’t read all these (insults by Obidient Movement), but of course some links were sent to me, especially when facts were ‘being manufactured’.

“When I read these things, I was disgusted.

“There’s no other word for it.

“I really was disgusted and I know that it was orchestrated.

“I know that there is a relay mechanism, which is triggered into action by those who control what we call the trolls of the Internet, and so my disgust and contempt.

“I just went about my business, you know, because nobody, anybody on this earth who thinks they can stop me telling the truth as I see it needs to have his or her head examined.

“It’s as elementary as that.

“But it is depressing to see those who wanted to be political leaders encouraging that kind of action, that kind of attitude in the youth.

“And my mind went to the expression: ‘They don’t know what they’re doing.’

“Those who sow the wind will reap the whirlwind.

“One of these days, they would be astonished, they would turn on them and teach them a lesson.

“And so, my attitude was very blasé and it is for me a sad phenomenon, especially for those who want to lead multi-textured (society)- different religions, different ethnic groups, different worldviews – who actually want to preside over such a group as one.

“It means that they have already declared themselves incompetent to lead such an entity.

“I hope for the sake of the nation that he doesn’t express interest in the next election because for me as a leader, if there was any proof that he was unfit to lead that country, it’s in the conduct which he encouraged among his followers.”