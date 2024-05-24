Rivers Hoopers coach targets podium finish in Basketball Africa League Playoffs

Following their brilliant outing at the Basketball Africa League Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal two weeks ago, Rivers Hoopers Head Coach Ogoh Odaudu has set new targets for the Playoffs.

The KingsMen had initially set targets to make the playoffs, but went on to finish as Sahara Conference champions with a 4-2 record.

Hoopers, who last played in Kigali, Rwanda at the inaugural edition of the BAL in 2021, could only manage one win out of three games.

Odaudu says they are happy to be back in Kigali and ready to compete for the title this time.

“It is a great feeling,” said Odaudu.

Also Read:

“For the past two seasons, we have been watching the playoffs on television, but this season we are live in the arena.

“It is a reality, and we know that this is it.

“Everyone is excited; the team is hyped up and looking forward to the playoffs, and we are hoping we will continue from where we stopped.”

Hoopers became the first Nigerian team to win more than one BAL game and also the first to make the BAL Playoffs.

Odaudu has set his sights on setting more records in Kigali.

He said: “We have gotten a little bit greedy now.

“We played very well, so why do we need to stop here?

“A podium finish is actually what we are looking for right now.”

The KingsMen will face AS Douanes in the seeding game on Saturday before playing against Petro de Luanda or US Monastir in the quarterfinal.

“We won’t dream far ahead; we will take it one game at a time.

“First is AS Douanes in the seeding game, and we will use it as a test to see what we can do and what we cannot do.

“The target right now is the quarterfinal game; from that game, we will see what happens from there.”