Community erupts in joy as three siblings stolen by cyclist return home

Three siblings: eight-year-old Gideon Osinachi, six-year-old Divine Osinachi, and four-year-old Israel Osinachi, abducted by a cyclist while returning home from school in Amaoba Ime Oboro in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on May 10, 2024 have been located and rescued by security agents.

The first to be rescued among the three siblings was six-year-old Master Divine Osinachi, who is the middle child.

He was rescued on May 21, while his elder brother, Gideon, and younger brother, Israel, were rescued on Thursday.

The news has naturally caused members of the community to go into a celebratory mood, with many taking to the community Facebook Page: “Amaoba My Home For Life,” to praise God.

They saw the rescue of the children as nothing short of a miracle.

On Thursday, the children’s father confirmed the rescue of Divine.

The rescue of the two other siblings and the attendant celebration were replete on social media.

A source said that Divine was rescued on May 21, 2024 by security agents in Ekwulobia in Anambra State.

Unconfirmed sources claimed that the cyclist who abducted the children as they were returning from school had immediately given them to a woman, who then allegedly sold them to different people.

Divine was said to have been rescued after security forces narrowed down on the woman.

How security forces narrowed down on the female suspect, leading to the recovery of the three children, is yet unknown.

Before their rescue, community members had embarked on protest and prayer marches, marking different days since the theft of the children.

The first set were women, men, youth and primary school pupils.

The women in their numbers came out on May 21, 2024, going around the community, chanting and singing.

It will be recalled that the children were returning from school when they were taken.

Gideon is a primary two pupil, while Divine and Israel are in Nursery 3 and 1 respectively.

A member of the community, Nwachukwu Offor, on the Facebook Page: “Amaoba My Home For Life,” said: “Very happy about this, my appreciations to SPV’s that God used for this achievement. Congratulations to all. I share in this joy.”

Another user, Amaka Chukwuemeka, said: “Who says God does exist, Only he knows the end from the beginning. thank you, Jesus.”

Franklin Nelson also has something to say: “I thank everyone for the love and care and prayers we all prayed both Traditionally, Spiritually or otherwise. May the good Lord answer you guys whenever you call, I’m proud to be an Amaoba man.”

Onyinyechi Joy-flourish Obi stated: “You are too faithful to disappoint Amaoba Lord Jesus, you have proven yourself in our land once again that you are God all by yourself, that is why we are saying thank you Abba Father, thank you, Jesus.”

