Sanusi II receives appointment letter as Emir of Kano

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, on Friday, officially received his letter of appointment as the 16th Emir of Kano from Governor Abba Yusuf.

Eagle Online reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State presented a letter of appointment to the reinstated Emir at the State Government House.

Earlier, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf highlighted the reason why the Kano State government reinstated HRH Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

According to the governor, Sanusi II was victimized in 2019.

Governor Yusuf said the emirate council law 2019 by the immediate past governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje balkanized the old Kano Emirate.

He however charged the reinstated Emir to use his leadership to unite the emirate and the state as a whole.