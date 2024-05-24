The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said he will report Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum over his judgment on the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Governor Yusuf issued the threat at the turbaning and presentation of staff to the 16th Emir of Kano on Friday.

This followed the granting of an interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, Kano State Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services from enforcing, executing, implementing or operationalising the Kano State Emirate Council (Repeal) law that ensured the return of Sanusi to the throne.

The law also dissolved the five emirate councils created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Liman granted the order based on a motion filed by Aminu Babba Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

Governor Yusuf, who spoke after issuing a reinstatement letter to Sanusi II at the Africa House, Kano State Government House, said: “The person that issued the court order was in America, but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing.

Muhammad Sanusi II

“This issue of abuse I must present before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process.

“That’s why we did what we did openly before everybody.

“Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also.”

Emir of Kano's reappointment



