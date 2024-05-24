President Federation Cup Round of 16 gets date

Women football teams in Nigeria will do battle at the 2024 President Federation Cup beginning with the Round of 16 matches from May 29.
This was revealed in a statement by Ruth David, the Nigeria Football Federation Director of Competitions, on Thursday.
David said eight matches would be played across eight centres.
The centres are Enugu, Akure, Benin City, Asaba, Ikenne, Aba, Ilorin and Awka.
David said all the matches would be played on May 29.
WOMEN’S ROUND OF 16 MATCHES
Bayelsa Queens (Bayelsa) vs Nasarawa Amazons (Nasarawa) Enugu – 4pm
Dannaz Ladies (Lagos)vs Remo Stars Ladies (Ogun) – Akure – 4pm
Abia Angels (Abia) vs Naija Ratels (FCT) – Benin City – 4pm
Heartland Queens (Imo)vs FC Robo Queens (Lagos) — Asaba – 4pm
Kwara Ladies (Kwara) Vs Delta Queens (Delta) – Ikenna – 4pm
Sunshine Queens (Ondo) vs Honey Badgers (Benue) — Aba – 4pm
Osun Babes (Osun) vs Confluence Queens (Kogi) — Ilorin – 4pm
Edo Queens (Edo) Vs Rivers Angels (Rivers) — Awka – 4pm
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cup holders Bayelsa Queens are up against Nasarawa Amazons of Nasarawa in Enugu, while 2023 runners-up Rivers Angels will tackle Edo Queens in Awka.