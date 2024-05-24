Benue lawmakers escape ambush by suspected gunmen

Five members of the Benue State House of Assembly, on Thursday, reportedly escaped the attack from suspected armed herders who had laid an ambush on them at Tyomu in Gwer Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the gunmen who took over the Gboko/Makurdi highway shot indiscriminately at motorists who plied the road at about 10 pm on Thursday.

According to reports, the assembly members were returning from an oversight function in Katsina-Ala LGA before they were attacked.

The affected members attacked include the Majority Leader, Saater Tiseer, Chief Whip, Ipusu Bemdoo, Samuel Jiji of Logo State Constituency, Simon Gabo of Mata State Constituency, and Cephas Dyaku.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Chairman House Committee on Information and Orientation, Elias Audu said, “Recalled that yesterday (Thursday) 23, May 2024 by 10 pm honourable members of 10th Benue State House of Assembly were returning from Katsina-Ala after a public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Benue State Civil Protection Guards and purposes connected therewith

“Suspected herders numbering more than forty on motorcycles ambushed them at Tyomu and shot severally at the vehicles conveying members.”

Audu expressed the concern of the Speaker, Aondona Dajoh over the constant attacks on innocent people of the state and the latest attack on members of the assembly on a day of public hearing on a security bill.

The house however called on security agents to immediately arrest the attackers and bring them to justice.

As of press time, efforts to get the reaction of the state command spokesperson, Catherine Anene were not successful.