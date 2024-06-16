Eid al-adha: Governor Alia tasks Muslims on country’s unity

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, has urged Muslim faithful to spread the love, sacrifice, tolerance and unity as exhibited by Holy Prophet Mohammed.

Alia made the call on Sunday in a statement.

He made the call while felicitating the Muslim faithful, as they commemorate this year’s Eid al adha, a significant spiritual event in the Muslim calendar.

The statement was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi.

Also Read:

He urged Muslims to continue to pray and support his administration and that of the Tinubu-led Federal Government, as they strive hard to fulfill their electoral mandate to the people.

The Governor expressed optimism that the state and country would surely overcome their current economic and security challenges.

He wished the Muslim faithful happy Eid Mubarak.