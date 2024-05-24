Ogun: Police nab three suspected robbers terrorising students hostel

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising and robbing a student hostel located at Cele 2 axis of Ode Remo in Ogun State.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, operatives of the Command made the breakthrough on Thursday.

It was gathered that those arrested were Ebuka Okeke, 23; Abubakar Ishiaku, 25; and Hassan Baana, 28.

They reportedly attacked the student hostels with sticks and daggers.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, a concerned citizen had informed the police about the robbery operation.

In response to the report, police operatives deployed to the route arrested the suspects with the help of local security outfits.

A police source told The Eagle Online: “It was discovered that the hoodlums inflicted a machete on the head of one Rammanda Adeniji and made away with iPhone 14 Pro, wrist watches, iPhone XX Max and different types of power banks.

“The entire bush was immediately cordoned and one Ebuka Okeke was arrested with a bag containing eight power banks and stolen clothes.

“At about 1330 hours of same date, one Abubakar Ishiaku and Hassan Baana, who have been identified by one of the victims to be among the perpetrators, were also arrested when sighted to be coming out of the bush and a dagger was also recovered from them.”

The Eagle Online was told that the injured student was taken to the State Hospital in Ishara, treated and discharged.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development.

Odutola, a Superintendent of Police, said efforts are ongoing to track the other fleeing suspects, adding that the case will be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, as soon as preliminary investigation is concluded.