Ogun police nab four armed robbery suspects one month after operation 

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command have arrested four members of a robbery syndicate terrorizing Sango Ota and its environs in recent time.

This was disclosed in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the statement, the suspects, Sherrif Kamoru 28, Rabiu Seyidu 37, Opeyemi Adebayo 26 and Ajibola Fakolade 21 were arrested following a report lodged at Sango divisional headquarters on March 20, 2023 by one Adeleye Sunday, who reported that he was attacked by some armed hoodlums at about 5:30 am at Joju area of Sango Ota. He stated further that the hoodlums dispossessed him of his two phones after inflicting matchet cut on his neck.

Having taken away his phones, it said the hoodlums siphoned the sum of six hundred thousand naira from his account through the bank’s app on the phone.

“Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru detailed his detectives to technically trace the suspects and bring them to justice.

“The detectives swung into action, and acting on credible intelligence, the hideout of the suspects was located and four amongst them were apprehended.

“Recovered from them are; one cutlass, one techno POP 2f belonging to the victim and a nose mask used by one of them during the operation.”

The statement said the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.