Ogun Police Command calls for collaboration on Safety Sign Boards 

The Ogun State Police Command has called for collaboration between its Sagamu Area Commander and other stakeholders in the implementation of Safety Sign Boards sign boards along highways.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omotola Odutola disclosed this in a press release on Friday.

She stated that the Sign Boards would serve as alert to motorists about recommended speed limits and expected kilometer-per-hour values, promoting safer driving practices.

Odutola stated: “As the year end approaches, all road users, especially those travelling on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, specifically the Sagamu interchange inward Lagos before Redemption Camp around Danco Filling Station, are strongly advised to exercise caution and avoid engaging in reckless driving behaviours that pose risks to themselves and others.

“This includes: overspeeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, overloading vehicles, using faulty tyres or lights, driving against traffic (one way drivers) not wearing seat belts, and involving in speed competitions. These actions constitute road traffic violations and can lead to avoidable fatalities.

“In order to enforce compliance and ensure safer road conditions, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command, urges motorists to abide by road signs, cooperate with the Motor Traffic Department, and follow their instructions when on the road.

“Additionally, motorists who transport fuel or engage in activities that involve burning bushes for games are advised to exercise extra caution to prevent uncontrollable fire incidents that could endanger lives and properties”.

The Police Spokesperson said the State’s Commissioner, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha stressed on the importance of public sensitization and awareness surrounding road safety and security for the end of the year.

Mustapha stressed: “It is crucial for all individuals to prioritise responsible driving practices, adhere to traffic regulations, and remain vigilant to prevent accidents and promote a safe travelling environment for everyone”.