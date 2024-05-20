All nine victims in Iranian helicopter crash identified

The Iranian government said that all the nine people killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash have now been identified.

Their bodies have since been transferred to Tabriz, the capital of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.

A high-ranking government representative told the Iranian news agency Tasnim, that in spite of the severe burns, the identities of all occupants in the helicopter were established on Monday .

State media had previously confirmed the deaths of all nine occupants of the helicopter, including president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Also Read:

The chopper crashed while they were travelling back from a meeting with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

A senior imam from Tabriz who led the Friday prayers in the city was on the aircraft.

Tasnim reported that the imam was alive for about an hour after the crash and was able to contact the presidential office before succumbing to his injuries