Five men docked for pranking, videoing people

Five men were on Monday docked in a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court in Ibadan for allegedly pranking and videoing people without their consent.

Peter Desmond, 27; Opeyemi Ajao, 24; Ikechukwu Joseph, 22; Peter Ebuka, 30 and Kamsi Forever, 23, whose addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 19, at about 7.30pm, at Cocoa House, area, Ibadan.

Amusan said that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by pranking and videoing the people at the aforementioned area without their consent.

He said the defendants committed an offence contrary to Sections 516 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Court President, Mojisola Aworemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200, 000 each and two sureties each in like sum.

Aworemi held that the sureties must be blood relations to the defendants.

She adjourned the case until June 6 for hearing.