Ogun Police Command announces recruitment of new officers 

The Ogun State Police Command has announced the commencement of the recruitment into the General Duty and Specialist Police Constables positions.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, made the announcement on Friday.

In a press release signed in Abeokuta, the State’s capital, Odutola said the announcement was for prospective applicants from the State.

She indicated that the screening process will be held from Monday, 8th January to 29th January 2024 at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters Eleweran, in the Powa Hall.

Odutola informed that the exercise will begin each day from 0700hrs to 1700hrs.

The Spokesperson said: “During the screening, there will be physical, medical, and credential assessments to determine the suitability of the applicants. It is important for successful applicants to visit the relevant portal, which is http://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng, for more detailed information regarding the screening exercise.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha psc, extends his best wishes to all successful applicants.

“He urges all applicants to maintain orderliness and exhibit a high level of decorum throughout the exercise”.

Odutola affirmed that this would ensure a smooth and efficient screening process for all applicants.

While wishing applicants success, Odutola urged them to adhere to the instructions and guidelines provided by the Command.