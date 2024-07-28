Ogun ex-deputy speaker, Tokunbo Oshin dies

Former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly and former lecturer at Tai Solarin College of Education, now Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Dr. Tokunbo Oshin, is dead.

He was said to have passed away at a private hospital in Sagamu on Saturday night after a brief illness. He was 66.

Ogun State Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Ademola Balogun, an indigene of Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government, like the late Oshin, confirmed the news to our correspondent on Sunday.

Balogun said, “Hon Oshin is dead. He was said to have died on Saturday at a private hospital in Sagamu. He should be around 66 years old. It’s a big loss to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and Ijebu Igbo town, where we both came from. May his soul rest in peace.”

The former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Engr. Bayo Dayo, another kinsman of the late Deputy Speaker, also described Oshin’s death as shocking and least expected.

Dayo said, “It is very true that the distinguished lawmaker is dead, and I feel so sad about this unfortunate incident.

“We have been together for more than 20 years, and we are going to miss him very much. He was a true friend, and I wish the family and children well. May the Lord give them the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Oshin was the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2007 and was a member representing the Ijebu North State constituency 1 between 2007 and 2011.

He ventured into private business in 2008 as a small-scale petroleum products marketer with the brand name Zipest Ventures Limited, owner of Zipest Filling Stations in Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu-Igbo, Ago Iwoye, and until recently, Ibadan.

He represented the South West on the Board of the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and some occasions acted as the Board Chairman between 2018 and 2022. He was at various times a member of Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, and Ogun State.

He was an alumnus of Mayflower School, Ikenne, and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye.

Until his death, he was a Non-Executive Director of Gateway Mortgage Bank Limited.

