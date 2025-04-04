75 nursing students in Oyo benefit from NELFUND loan

The management of the Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, has confirmed that 75 students of the institution have benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The college’s provost, Gbonjubola Owolabi, announced this on Friday during a meeting with the management staff, held at the college premises, Eleyele in Ibadan.

In a statement on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade in Ibadan, the state capital, Owolabi said, “This is to inform the college that we received the loan funds for 75 students yesterday (Thursday).”

She lauded the initiative, saying, “78 students applied, while 75 benefitted from the loan programme.

“Our college is grateful to NELFUND for this support to our students. The College also congratulates these 75 students.

“This strategic effort aims to ensure that students who really need the funds can continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.”

Owolabi said the loan beneficiaries would be invited to a meeting by the college for appropriate documentation of students who applied in the 2025/2026 session.

“NELFUND has paid the full fees of about 96% of the students who applied for the loan. This is impressive,” she added.

She therefore implored other students to apply for the NELFUND loan, as this will ease their ongoing educational pursuit.

