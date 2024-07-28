Obi bemoans Nigeria’s economic decline, calls for ethical leadership

Labour Party Presidential Candidate during the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday emphasized Nigeria’s leadership deficiencies, echoing the sentiments of late iconic writer, Prof. Chinua Achebe.

He argued that Nigeria’s challenges are not due to a lack of resources but rather a severe leadership deficit.

Obi made the remarks at the installation ceremony of Rtn. Au. Nkemdili Nnonyelu as the 8th District Governor of Rotary International, District 9142, held at the Awka International Conference Centre.

Obi pointed out that despite Nigeria’s wealth of resources, the country’s global standing has declined, primarily due to poor governance. He highlighted the need for transformational leadership to address these issues and steer Nigeria towards a more prosperous future.

Obi provided a detailed analysis of Nigeria’s economic trajectory, noting a worrying decline.

In 1998, Nigeria’s economy grew at less than 3%, improving to over 5% in 2019. However, the country’s per capita income has plummeted from $3,200 in 2014 to $1,087 today. This economic downturn has resulted in Nigeria having the highest number of homeless people globally, with over 130 million Nigerians living below the poverty line, a figure that has worsened significantly over the past eight years.

The former governor attributed these dire conditions to a legacy of poor leadership lacking in ethical, visionary, competent, and compassionate qualities.

Obi warned of long-term consequences, such as the heavy burden of debt repayments starting in 2040, which will fall on future generations. He criticized the government’s mismanagement, citing examples like overpriced contracts and a growing list of abandoned projects. Obi also highlighted the rampant theft of Nigeria’s oil resources, drawing attention to the challenges faced by businesses like Dangote’s, with over 70% of Nigeria’s oil already mortgaged.

Obi stressed Nigeria’s potential to be self-sufficient in food production, contrasting this potential with the current situation where even war-torn Ukraine continues to supply grains to Nigeria. He blamed the displacement of Nigerian farmers on insecurity, a direct result of incompetent and corrupt leadership. Obi also criticized the purchase of a drone valued at 5 million dollars, which was acquired for 25 million dollars, using it as an example of ongoing corruption and mismanagement in the country.

Obi further urged Nnonyelu and his team to take a leading role in resetting Nigeria’s trajectory. He called for a return to a full parliamentary system of government, which would allow for greater accountability and transparency, especially concerning public borrowing and expenditures. Obi emphasized the need for leaders who prioritize the well-being of the people over personal gain, urging the Rotary community to be at the forefront of this transformation.

Senator Ben Obi, the chairman of the event, praised the Rotary International organization for its commitment to selfless service and humanitarian efforts. He expressed pride in being associated with Rotary, describing it as a foremost humanity-driven association that does for people what they cannot do for themselves. He urged the government to prioritize reducing hunger and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

The newly installed District Governor, Rtn. Nnonyelu, expressed gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility as he took on his new role. He outlined Rotary’s focus areas for the year, which include water and sanitation, basic education, economic development, and maternal and child health. He emphasized Rotary’s commitment to these causes, highlighting the organization’s values of fellowship, integrity, diversity, service, and leadership.

Nnonyelu announced several ambitious projects, including constructing toilet facilities in public primary schools, providing classroom desks and chairs, supporting vulnerable widows, and promoting maternal and child health. He called for community support to achieve these goals, underscoring that Rotary’s efforts are not just for its members but for the broader community.

In closing, Nnonyelu encouraged everyone to join Rotary, emphasizing the importance of giving a helping hand and working together to serve their communities. He expressed confidence that with the support of Rotarians and the community, they could achieve their ambitious goals for the year, ultimately unleashing the “Magic of Rotary” in an irresistible manner.

The occasion was graced by numerous dignitaries, including Gov. Charles Soludo.

