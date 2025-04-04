Peter Obi condemns Plateau killings, tasks FG to act decisively

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has raised concern over the increasing spate of insecurity in many parts of the country.

Obi’s reaction followed the recent spate of attacks in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

On the night of Wednesday, April 2, 2025, armed men reportedly invaded five communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing 10 people.

By Thursday, over 40 bodies had been recovered in the Local Government Area as additional bodies were reportedly found.

Reacting to the tragedy, Obi condemned the ‘senseless attacks’ on families in Bokkos communities.

“I woke up this morning reading about yet another gory and deeply distressing report from Bokkos, Plateau State.

“Entire families have, again, been slaughtered in yet another senseless attack. Children and pregnant women were not spared.

“Five communities in Bokkos, Mangor Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai have been left in mourning, forced to bury their loved ones in mass graves, ” he lamented.

Obi questioned the growing trend of violence across the country, wondering why such killings have become normalised.

“How long will these killings, kidnapping, maiming and criminality continue in our nation that is not at war? How long must we wait to act decisively and focus on this drastic situation that is crippling our nation? How many more must die before the government act for the people?” he queried.

The former Governor of Anambra State said killings and kidnapping are becoming normal occurrences, adding that insecurity is so rife in the country that Nigerians now live in fear.

“We are now normalizing mass killings and mass burials as a way of life in our nation. Every Nigerian life is sacred, whether in Edo State, Benue, Enugu, Borno, Anambra, Ondo, or Plateau.

“Communities now live in fear and no longer have a livelihood, either in their farms or in their markets, without being killed, kidnapped, and maimed.

“Communities like Bokkos in Plateau, Jato-Aka in Benue, Eha-Amufu in Enugu, Ufuma in Anambra, and Aba Oyinbo in Ondo deserve government protection,” Obi said.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to “end this grief and terror, as this is becoming extremely unacceptable.”

“The government and security agencies must ensure that these killings are stopped, concrete steps are made to prevent future occurrences, and those arrested face the justice they deserve,” he stated.

