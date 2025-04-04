Insecurity: Group urge Tinubu to declare state of emergency in Zamfara 

In a resolute call to action, a group under the aegis of the United Democratic Coalition (UDC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara due to the insecurity incidents happening in the state.

The group asked the President to nip the crisis in the bud before it snowballs into a breakdown of democratic order in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Friday signed by Abdulrahman Danladi, president of the coalition.

Danladi described Zamfara as “a state under siege,” accusing the state government of abandoning its constitutional duty to protect lives and uphold democratic principles.

“The situation in Zamfara has gone from troubling to terrifying. Armed groups operate freely, citizens are at the mercy of bandits, and yet those elected to speak up are being silenced,” the statement read.

He was referring to the recent suspension of 10 lawmakers in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, whom he said were punished for raising concerns about insecurity and illegal mining in their constituencies.

“What we are witnessing is not just lawlessness — it is executive tyranny. These lawmakers were elected by the people and have a duty to speak out.

“Instead of listening to them, the state assembly, clearly acting on orders, has shut them down,” Danladi said.

He likened the political tension in Zamfara to the recent situation in Rivers state, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara governed with just four lawmakers after a split in the House of Assembly — a scenario that prompted calls for federal intervention.

“If Rivers with four lawmakers sparked talks of emergency rule, how is Zamfara with 10 suspended lawmakers and spiraling violence not a national concern?” Danladi asked.

“The same standard must apply. Democracy is being murdered in Zamfara in broad daylight.

“If the federal government could consider intervening in Rivers, it must not turn a blind eye to the breakdown in Zamfara.

“We are calling for a six-month state of emergency in Zamfara to allow security forces take control, restore peace, and return the state to constitutional order.”

The group also demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers and an investigation into what it called “executive interference” in the legislature.

“This is not the time for political correctness. It is the time for leadership. The people of Zamfara are under siege — both by bandits and by those who should be protecting them,” the statement added.

Vanguard reports that Zamfara, one of Nigeria’s most troubled states, continues to face persistent attacks from armed groups, with thousands displaced and dozens killed in the past year alone.

