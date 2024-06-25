Ogun APC felicitates Gov. Abiodun on Southern Governors’ Forum Chairmanship

The All Progressives Congress, Ogun State Chapter, has felicitated the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his election as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Abiodun was appointed by the forum of 17 governors during its meeting held at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta on Monday, while his Anambra State counterpart, Charles Soludo, was elected as vice chairman.

Congratulating Abiodun on the development, the Chairman of APC in Ogun State, described the Governor as “an asset to the nation”, adding that his election was as demonstration of belief in his capacity and integrity by his fellow governors.

The message reads in part: “On behalf of the State Executives, Leaders and Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, I congratulate our Dear Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun CON, on your election as the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum.

“Your unanimous election by your colleagues is not only a demonstration of their trust, confidence and recognition in your leadership capacity and integrity, it is also a clear endorsement of what we already know of you, that you are an invaluable asset to the nation.

“Our party pledges its continuous support, loyalty and solidarity to Your Excellency, even in this higher call so serve; and Ven as we wish you a successful tenure of office”.