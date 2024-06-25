Rivers women protest lack of power supply, barricade International Airport gates

For the second time in three months, women from the Ipo Community in Rivers State have reportedly blocked the entrance of the Port Harcourt International Airport, protesting the lack of power supply and other amenities in the area.

The women said despite being the host community to the Airport for decades, they are not getting commensurate benefits including food and schools.

The protesters who stormed the main entrance of the Airport in Omagwa at about 7am on Tuesday displayed several inscriptions, singing in their local dialect and dancing.

Some of the writing on the placards read, “We deserve better treatment as host community”, “We demand our citizens’ rights”, “We want electricity in our community”, “Ipo women peaceful protest”, among others.

It was learnt that the protesters caused a traffic snarl as passengers could not access the airport, while several passengers travelling along the route were stranded.

One of the women identified as Orinda said, “In March this year we came here to protest over lack of power supply and other basic amenities. They promised to look into the matter.

Also Read:

“But till now nothing has been done. That is why we are here. You can see our pots. We will stay here and cook until they answer us.”

It would be recalled that in March this year, when a similar protest was held, it took the intervention of the former Chairman of Rivers Traditional Rulers Council, Sergeant Awuse, to calm the protest and vacate premises.

When contacted, spokesperson not the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said she was yet to receive any report of the protest.

Iringe-Koko, however, promised to look into the report and get back, but was yet to do so as of the time of filing the report.