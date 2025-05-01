2027: I dumped PDP over coalition against Tinubu – Jandor

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, the former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos during the 2023 general elections, has opened up about his decision to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, who spoke during his visit to the Lagos State APC Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, was warmly received by the party’s state executive council led by Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi.

He disclosed his intention to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 and hinted at a possible run for the Lagos State governorship under the APC.

“This is not a formal declaration. We are here to officially inform you of our decision to return home to the APC.

“You’ve continued to win elections in this state, and we’re happy to be back with the winning family,” Jandor said

Explaining his earlier defection from APC to PDP in 2022, Jandor described it as a move to find a platform to showcase his capabilities.

“I’m a man of conviction. I don’t just follow the crowd. Our departure from APC then was strategic. Now, we are back—not empty-handed but with political weight,” he noted

He stated that the growing coalition movements targeting President Tinubu’s re-election efforts were a major reason for his return.

“There’s a Yoruba adage: ‘Omo eni o ni se idi bebere ka fi leke si idi omo elomiran’ – Charity begins at home.

“We must defend our own. Our priority is to ensure President Tinubu’s return in 2027. Every other matter is secondary.”

Jandor clarified that although he has not declared for the 2027 governorship race, he remains open to contesting if the party deems him fit.

“I’ve not pulled out of the governorship race. If the party gives us the ticket, we will take it and run with it. But whatever the party decides, we will abide.”

He emphasized his commitment to reintegrating into the APC fold with as much prominence as when he left in 2022.

In his remarks, APC Chairman Cornelius Ojelabi welcomed Jandor’s return and described it as a strategic victory for the party.

“All 20 local government and 37 LCDA chairmen were consulted before this reunion. The 2023 elections weren’t our best outing, and we must correct that in 2027.

“With you back, we can erase that record and deliver across all levels,” Ojelabi said

He praised Jandor for his past contributions to Lagos’ political landscape and assured him of a fruitful partnership.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a forgiving spirit. Those who previously opposed him are often welcomed and integrated once they return. The door is open, and your step today is the right one.”

Vice Chairman Maiyegun Moshood also expressed joy over Jandor’s return, saying it would help restore the pride of true Lagosians.

“You are passionate about Lagos. Your return strengthens the core of our party,” he said.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, added that Jandor’s defection had significantly weakened the opposition.

“With this move, the PDP is left without a credible governorship candidate. The strength of their party has diminished.”

