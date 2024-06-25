Customs mourns the loss of Deputy Comptroller Essien

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Deputy Comptroller Etop Andrew Essien, who served as the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Revenue in the Account Unit of the service.

The Eagle Online reports that Deputy Comptroller died while appearing before a committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

This was according to a statement issued by the House Spokesman/Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi Jr

Confirming the development in a condolence message he signed, Abdullahi Maiwada, Chief Superintendent of Customs/National Public Relations Officer, said the Deputy Comptroller had requested for water and showed signs of discomfort approximately three minutes into his presentation.

He however noted that despite immediate efforts to assist him, he unfortunately passed away.

The message read in parts: “It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announces the passing of Deputy Comptroller Etop Andrew Essien, who served as the Deputy Comptroller in charge of Revenue in the Account Unit of the service.

“Deputy Comptroller Essien, who was in charge of the reconciliation of revenue for the service, passed away on the 25th of June 2024 while making a presentation before the National Assembly House Committee on Public Accounts.

“Deputy Comptroller Essien was born on the 16th of November 1967 and joined the Nigeria Customs Service on the 27th of November 1989 with over three decades of service to our nation.

“Hailing from Nsit-Ubium in Akwa Ibom State, he was known for his diligence and exceptional service record in the Accounts Unit.

“His role as the DC Revenue was pivotal in ensuring the accurate reconciliation of revenue, which he performed with utmost precision and dedication.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, On behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Comptroller Essien.

“The loss of such a dedicated and valued team member is deeply felt across the Service. We are committed to supporting and assisting his family and colleagues as they navigate this difficult period,” Adeniyi said.

The CGC added that, “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“His exemplary service and unwavering commitment to duty will be remembered and cherished by the entire NCS community.

“The Nigeria Customs Service will forever remember Deputy Comptroller Essien for his outstanding contributions, his exemplary service, and his dedication to the nation. We honour his memory, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Deputy Comptroller Essien is survived by his loving wife and children. May his soul rest in perfect peace.