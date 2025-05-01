HoCSF salutes civil servants’ dedication on Workers’ Day

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, has commended the Nigerian workers, particularly civil servants, for their resilience, hard work and patriotism to the nation.

Walson-Jack made the commendation in a message personally signed to mark the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that the dedication of workers had remained the bedrock of Nigeria’s development and progress.

“On this Workers’ Day, I extend heartfelt gratitude to all Nigerian workers, especially our dedicated Civil Servants, whose resilience, hard work, and patriotism sustain our nation.

“Your commitment remains the bedrock of our progress.

‘’Today reminds us that through unity, innovation and excellence, we can overcome any obstacle and build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria, ” said Walson-Jack.

The HoCSF urged civil servants to uphold the highest standards of efficiency, productivity, integrity and commitment to national service.

“I salute your invaluable service and call on you to remain resolute in upholding the highest standards in service delivery.

“May your efforts be richly rewarded, and may our nation flourish through your dedication. Happy Workers’ Day,” she added.

