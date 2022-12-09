Offa Robbery: How Abba Kyari tortured suspects to implicate Saraki — Witness

A witness, Shamaudeen Bada, has told a Kwara State High Court how how operatives of the disbanded Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, tortured him and other suspects to implicate a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, in the April 5, 2018 Offa, Kwara State robbery incident.

The former Vice Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State recounted his experience on Thursday.

Bada spoke during the resumed trial of the suspects in the robbery at the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital.

Five suspects, including Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye and Adeola Abraham, were charged to court by the police for criminal conspiracy to rob banks, murder of nine policemen and other citizens, and illegal possession of firearms.

When families of the suspects threatened the police with court case, the IRT operatives said they were taking instructions directly from the then Inspector General of Police and that there was no court from Kwara State that can stop their operations, the witness narrated.

During cross examination at the resumed trial, Bada said while in detention, the IRT operatives promised them they would be freed if they named Saraki as their sponsor.

He said Akinrinbosun was shot in the leg when he declined to implicate Saraki.

He said: “After he was shot, I became very nervous, depressed and my health started deteriorating.

“DCP Abba Kyari brought some nurses to treat me.

“Before I was eventually released, the police officers gave me conditions before I was released that I must not grant any press interview, I must not go to court and that I should quit politics.”

The witness also disclosed that the police officers directly told him: “You these Kwara boys, we will show you shege (pepper).

“We will take Kwara from your leader, Saraki.”

According to the witness, their arrest was politically motivated due to the failure of Alhaji Lai Muhammed’s camp at the All Progressives Congress Ward Congress against Saraki’s structure.

To deal with the Saraki camp, Bada said they needed to tag it with something to nail them, hence Offa robbery became their option, which was a month after the robbery saga.

The prosecuting counsel was unable to conclude his cross examination of the witness due to the fact that a particular document was not brought before the Court.

Hence, they sought for an adjournment to obtain the said document.

The case was subsequently adjourned to January 16 ,17 and 18, 2023 for continuation of cross examination by the prosecution team.





