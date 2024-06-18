Ododo hails ex-governor Bello’s  exemplary leadership, extraordinary vision

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi has commended the former governor Yahaya Bello for his exemplary leadership and extraordinary vision that led to the transformation of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lokoja by Ododo’s Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, on Bello’s 49th birthday.

Ododo also described Bello as a quintessential leader of repute as he felicitates with him on the occasion of his 49th Birthday Anniversary.

According to him, Bello is a quintessential leader of men and women and a pathfinder who lifted children of the less privileged to prominence and led the state to a prosperous pedestal in the eight years of his administration in the

“On the occasion of the 49th birthday of my leader and mentor,

”I am filled with gratitude for the courage you exemplified, the sacrifices you made for us to be where we are today and the legacies you bequeathed on our state and our people.

“I wish you many more years in good health and prosperity as you will be surrounded by your children and the children of many people whose lives you have transformed as you celebrate the anniversary of your birthday”, he said.

The governor prayed to God to protect the life of the former governor, wishing him a fulfilled life out of office.