We’ll not be distracted from our responsibilities, Kano Police pledges

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Mr Usaini Gumel, on Tuesday, reiterated that the State Command remained steadfast in maintaining law and order in the state.

Gumel told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview that police and other security agencies would not be distracted from discharging their responsibilities to the people of the state.

He warned against politicising the security situation in the state, urging every resident of the state to support the police in its duties.

He told NAN that providing a conducive atmosphere for law-abiding members of the public to carry out their legitimate activities was a priority to the personnel of the command.

“We will remain focused on our mandate and will not be distracted from providing a peaceful atmosphere for residents,” said Gumel, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Also Read:

The police chief, therefore, urged the public to provide the police with necessary information for identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting criminal elements in society.

“We will not be distracted in the course of providing the platform for peaceful coexistence of the residents.

“The Police Command and all heads of relevant security agencies appreciate the continuing stakeholders collective supports, advise and direction that keep us together in sustaining peace in the state”, he told NAN.