Obi: FG budgeted N1b for 12 university hostels, N10b for car park, recreational facilities of National Assembly

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described as madness the decision of the Federal Government to budget N10 billion for the construction of a car park and N1 billion for the building of hostels in 12 universities.

The former two-term Anambra State governor made his position known in a post he made on his X handle on Tuesday.

Obi wrote: “As the giant of Africa which we are, I remain concerned about our fiscal indiscipline as a nation.

“Imagine the situation in our education sector where the global average of secondary school enrolment is above 80 percent, but Nigeria is 28 percent.

“The global average of tertiary school enrolment is above 55 percent, while Nigeria is less than 15 percent.

“Yet, our budget for the National Assembly car parks is N6 billion. The budget for the National Assembly recreational facilities is N4 billion.

“Approved for the construction of hostels in 12 tertiary institutions is just N1 billion.

“It is time for us to stop this financial indiscipline and embrace financial discipline by prioritising the allocation of resources to the critical areas of human and national development.”