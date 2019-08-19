Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 polls, Peter Obi, has advised those in authority at various levels to pay more attention to health care delivery.

He gave the advice during his visit to Bishop Shanahan Hospital, Nsukka, Enugu State, which was among the 50 hospitals he chose to celebrate this year’s Easter.

The visit will continue till Easter 2020.

Obi, who had already visited 17 of the hospitals, said it was a way of indirectly identifying with the common people who are the ultimate beneficiaries.

Describing as embarrassing the rate Nigerians have lost confidence in the nation’s health institution, Obi said the leaders of the country must address the situation or else people will soon start travelling to other countries to even treat malaria and common cold.

On why he is so bold about advocating patronage of local hospitals, Obi said: “The other day, I was a bit indisposed, and I chose to visit Holy Rosary Hospital, Waterside, Onitsha, which is about one kilometre from my house.

“I was surprised at the professionalism with which they attend to patients as well as the equipment that they have.

“I was overjoyed when I recall it was one of the hospitals we strategically partnered with in Anambra State when I was the Governor.”

The highlight of the visit was the presentation, after visits to the wards, of a cheque of N1 million to the hospital for support.

The manager of the hospital, Rev. Fr. Greg Onah, thanked Obi for the visit and for his promise to keep an eye on the affairs of the hospital.

Onah prayed that God should continue to bless Obi for the choice to use his wealth to add value to the society rather than in ostentatious living.