Obi Asika, Taiwo Adeyemi, J.J Omojuwa, others for Bodex Social Media Hangout 4.0

Africa’s leading media and communications agency, Bodex Media has announced the 4th edition of the annual Bodex Social Media Hangout, BSMH 4.0, scheduled for 21st October 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Convener of BSMH, Bodex Hungbo, disclosed that this fourth edition has a lot of varieties to make a difference.

Hung said this was so given the lineup of events and A-list speakers. She said because of all the good and bad experiences of the year 2023, the theme for this year’s BSMH will be Social Media: Hope or Hubris? This is so we can discuss social media as hope, future for netizens or as just business-as-usual fad.

The theme seeks to explore the role of Social Media in personal, entrepreneurial and societal advancement. Nigerians in the country and all over the world have been faced with repeated social-economic, political, communal and, even more recently, geo-political challenges with the recent coup in Niger Republic. The theme of this year’s Bodex Social Media Hangout will X-ray the critical part that social media plays in personal prosperity and advancement, especially in the face of relentless inflationary impact of the recent and erstwhile administration’s policies, as well as the possibility for business growth and entrepreneurial expansion whilst using social media platforms and tools.

Engaging discussions will also be held around the undeniable role of social media in deepening democracy, galvanizing national advancement and also propelling civic participation, particularly around the use of social media by politicians, their political acolytes and other electoral candidates to mobilize support, create awareness and drive engagement. Attendees will also be able to listen and engage discussants as they explore social media as a tactical tool for social change

On the uniqueness and excitement surrounding this year’s edition, she stated that “This year’s edition has some powerful Social Media influencers, media practitioners, content creators and government officials. Creative industries leaders, entertainment executives like the Social Media Week and The Omniverse Convener, Obi Asika; Head, Mass Media & Writing Department School of Media & Communication, Pan-Atlantic University Dr. Chike Mgbeadichie; media consultant, author and ‘Your View’ on TVC host, Dr. Morayo Afolabi-Brown; author and political analyst, JJ Omojuwa; fitness expert, Kemen of Big Brother Naija; influencer, Mariam Bakre; APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel; lawyer and consultant, Dr. Uzoamaka Orakwue; auto/real estate influencer, Ola of Lagos; Jennifer Etito, Founder Naija, Brand Influencer; talent manager and influencer, Dami Adenuga, Biyi Tudors of Tutors Digital, Elsie Godwin, Co-Founder, Cash Wise Finance and marketing professional, Multi Media Journalist, Mercy Frank; Lanre Basamta; a Tech-business and Marketing Consultant, and many more in the lineup that promises quality conversations and unrivalled entertainment.

Bodex said the event will start with cocktail, networking, fun-fest and celebrity meet-up, then gradually move into the main event of keynote speakers and panelists.

Speaking further, Ms. Bodex promised that this 4th edition will be bigger, better and even more impactful than previous editions with an experience to remember for all participants as the Bodex Social Media Hangout is positioned to create a civic engagement platform that unites everyone using digital and traditional media platforms.

“Bodex Media has promised this year’s edition to be impactful and fun with opportunities for networking with attendees and celebrities from all walks of life. The guests, speakers, moderators, media practitioners, content creators, fans, online participants and the general public are promised an experience to remember at BSMH4.0,” she promised.

To be part of this unique digital media event, attendance is free kindly register via our website at www.bsmhangout.com to secure a seat and an invite. You can also follow us on IG @bsmhangout1 or join our telegram @bsmhangout and also, follow us on twitter @bsmhangout and same with all other platforms.