Obe highlights focus of 2nd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit

The Founder/Director of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, has highlighted the focus of the second edition of the Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit.

The Summit is organised by The Journalism Clinic and endorsed by the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria.

According to Obe, the event, coming nearly five years to when the first was held, with no fewer than 60 senior executives from across the broad spectrum of the Nigerian newspaper expected, will be held from May 6 to 7, 2024 at the Academy Suites, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He said: “With huge support and partnerships from, among others, the Lagos State Government, Nigeria LNG Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria, Punch Nigeria Limited, The Cable Newspapers and UAC Foods, we are able to hold the summit with the theme: ‘In pursuit of products, profits and more.’”

A revered veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, is the Summit Chairman, while NPAN President, Mallam Kabir Yusuf, is expected to deliver an opening remark.

Obe and 10 others with depth in their niches will make presentations around the theme.

These include Juan Senior, President, Innovation Media Consulting Group, appearing virtually; Dolapo “Dolly” Otegbayi, until recently the Route-To-Marketing Director, FrieslandCampina and now Principal Consultant, Dolapo Kuye Otegbayi Consulting; Joshua Olufemi, CEO, Dataphyte; Dr. Rasheed Adebiyi, Senior Lecturer, Fountain University; Damilola Ajiboye, Senior Product Manager, Stears; and Ore Afolayan, Founder/Team Lead, TOA Marketing.

Others are Omotayo Queen Inakoju, Head of Legal, Ebonylife Group; Esosa Osagiede, Creative Director, Insight Publicis; Atunyota “AliBaba” Akpobome, Founder/Creative Director, XQZMOI; and Dr. Waheed Olagunju, Founder, WVL Development Advisers and former Executive Director/acting MD, Bank of Industry.

“It will be mind-blowing and far-reaching,” Obe said.