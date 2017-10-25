Obasa Cup final gets date

The final of the 2nd MA Obasa Cup for secondary schools in Agege will take place on Thursday at the Agege Stadium.

The competition, aimed at discovering footballing talents for all categories of the nation’s national teams, male and female, is sponsored by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

It is organised by the Lagos State Education District One.

It is organised among male and female secondary schools in Agege Federal Constituency, covering Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area.

The male final will be decided between Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Okeodo, Agege and State High School, Mulero, Agege, while Government College, Agege will tackle neighbours, Girls’ High School, Agege, for the female crown.

Already, the third place matches have been decided.

Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School beat neighbours, Sango Senior Secondary School, to place third in the male category, while LABASCO Girls beat Baptist Senior Secondary School to win the third place in the female category.

Rt. Hon. Obasa will lead other members of the House to grace the final which matches start at 12 noon.