NYSC condemns killing of corps member in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Julius Amusan, on Tuesday condemned the murder of a corps member in Eket on Sunday.

Amusan also urged the security agencies in the state to unravel the motive behind the incident and apprehend the culprits.

The coordinator, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo, described the incident as a sad development that must be condemned by all reasonable persons.

He said: “It is a very sad development that a young man that has come to cater for the development of the nation was murdered in cold blood.

“It is a very sad development and we are very saddened.”

Amusan, who described the late corps member as well-behaved and disciplined, appealed to the security agencies to beef up security around the Corpers’ Lodge.

He disclosed that the corps member, who did not travel during the Yuletide, went to meet his colleagues at the Redeemed Christian Corpers Fellowship Lodge in Eket where he met his death.

The coordinator urged all corps members to be security conscious and refrain from late night outings.

The police had stated that the 27-year-old corps member attached to a public school at Nung Obong in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area was attacked in front of a lock-up shop at Akanimo Street in Eket, Eket Local Government Area.

An eyewitness said unknown assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire at the deceased who was in company with his colleagues that he had visited.