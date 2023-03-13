Nurse pleads with Ondo government over unpaid salaries

A lady who claims to be an intern nurse in Ondo State has cried out for help over unpaid salaries.

In a video obtained by The Eagle Online which has now gone viral, the nurse who was seen in tears, pleaded with the Ondo State government to pay her eight months salary.

She claimed that she couldn’t leave or stop work because whenever she tried to, they threatened to terminate her contract.

In her words:

“Please pay our money before someone will commit suicide.

“You people say voice out and I am

“Please I am broke now.

“I am begging you of my own right.

“Please pay all the 46 intern nurses you are owing, we are tired and don’t know what to do.

“We are tired we don’t know what else to do.

“You know we worked because you have seen every evidence.

“So shat else do you want.

“You people actually know that we worked. You’ve seen every evidence.

“What else do you want? For me to come outside and say this, you guys should see my face please I’m not going to call names.

“Please if you know you have conscience, pay us our money because I can’t steal and I cannot ask guys for money; don’t push us to the wall.

“Please pay us our eight months salary.

“How will you be owing a nurse for eight months salary.

“With what you have shown us, that is why no nurse is willing to stay in this country.

“If you had told us from the beginning that intern nurses would not be paid, it would have been different. In our minds we would have known that we are not getting paid and that we are doing voluntary work.

“Each person, we are collecting like one hundred and five thousand, I don’t like asking people for money.

“This is why I want my money, I have professional exams to write and our parents who sent us to schools, fed us and took care of us are there too.

“Do you expect us to still be begging them money?

“For those of you now come to blame us asking why we didn’t stop working, it’s not easy. They threatened to terminate our contracts and if we go to a different place, we will have to start all over again to make it a year.”