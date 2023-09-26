NSCDC impounds 75,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Akwa Ibom 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has impounded two trucks loaded with 75,000 litres of suspected adulterated Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in Akwa Ibom.

The State’s NSCDC Commandant Eluyemi Eluwade, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s exhibits yard in Uyo Tuesday.

Eluwade said that four suspects were also arrested in connection with the crime

He said the suspects were arrested on Monday at a filling station along Abak Road in Uyo Metropolis while trying to blend two products to form AGO.

He said that the activities of the vandals and criminals could lead to bleeding of the nation’s economy, adding that a nation striving towards development could not afford to allow such activities to continue to happen.

“With the support of our Commandant General, Dr Audi Abubakar, our team of anti-vandals went out on September 25, and arrested four suspects, impounded two trucks in a station where they were trying to blend two products to form AGO.

“The first truck contained 45,000 litres of suspected Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and the second truck contained 30,000 litres of suspected Marine Diesel Oil, called MDO.

“Some other items recovered at the site included 13 jerry cans of 25-litre dissolver chemicals, four plastic hoses, two pumping machines, one generator, one electric pump and two flow metres.

“All these things are now in our custody and the investigation is ongoing. These set of people are trying to put two products together to form AGO, according to our preliminary findings,” Eluwade said.

The Commandant appealed to all criminals in the state to turn a new leaf and stay away from illegal activities as the command would not relent in arresting them.

He said that the Nigerian economy had a strong presence in the oil industry, stressing that the corps would continue to protect the industry as a strong national asset.

“We want the public to support us with credible intelligence information that can help us execute our mandate and perform our constitutional duties and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian economy has a strong presence in the oil industry. We must protect this industry because it is a strong national asset and that is one of the advantages that we have as a nation.

“We want to tell the Nigerians to shun illegalities and crime as NSCDC will not tolerate such activities,” he said.

Eluwade further said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed, adding that it would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.