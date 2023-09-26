Ekiti Assembly passes N134b supplementary budget, announces board nominees

Ekiti House of Assembly, has passed a supplementary appropriation bill of over N134 billion.
The appropriation bill was passed at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adeoye Aribasoye, in Ado-Ekiti.
READ ALSO:
2023 GOCOP AGC: Ochefu, Bala-Usman, Chukwu emerge panelists
Eld-el-Maulud: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Muslims on birth of Prophet Muhammad
Eid-el-Maulud: Atiku congratulates Muslims, urges tolerance, peace
A letter from Governor Abiodun Oyebanji containing the names of chairpersons and members of boards of parastatals was also read by the speaker.
Aribasoye announced the nominees as: Alaba Abejide, who is to head the Local Government Service Commission; Kayode Fasakin, House of Assembly Service Commission; and Adebayo Adeojo who will hold sway at Audit Service Commission.
Others nominees included: Fola Adewusi, Cecilia Dada Suyi Aladesanmi and Segun Onaade.