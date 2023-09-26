Eid-el-Maulud: Atiku congratulates Muslims, urges tolerance, peace

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has urged Muslims to emulate the examples of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) through upholding teachings of honesty, forbearance, tolerance and commitment to peace.

Atiku made the call to Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud anniversary, marking the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The former Vice President also said it was important for religious leaders to use their positions of influence to spread unity, tolerance, and love for other people of different faiths.

He called on Nigerians not to despair amidst the uncertainties and difficulties they may be going through at the moment, but to be prepared to join hands with other compatriots in the task to reposition and rebuild the country of our dream by manifesting the virtues of compassion and commitment to peace.

“To celebrate the noble Prophet today (Wednesday) is to acknowledge the positive impact that his teachings brought to us as Muslim faithful and also sign on to the commitment of following his footsteps

“Therefore, as we celebrate Prophet Muhammed (SAW) today, it is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of peaceful co-existence and the absolute submission to the will of the Almighty,” Atiku said.

He therefore congratulates Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the globe on the celebration of this year’s Maulud, praying that Allah may grant His peace upon every family and humanity at large.