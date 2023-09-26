Eld-el-Maulud: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Muslims on birth of Prophet Muhammad

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The Governor implored Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful to continue on the path of love, peace, unity, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, also called on Muslims to work with other religious denominations for peace and sustainable growth and development of Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

Fuel Subsidy Removal: NLC, TUC vow to go on nationwide strike

Glo Prime brings unmatched voice, data value to aid business growth

2023 GOCOP AGC: Ochefu, Bala-Usman, Chukwu emerge panelists

He said: “I rejoice with millions of people around the world, particularly Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which is the celebration of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today, let us continue to pray and work together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us contribute our quota to the growth and development of Lagos State by supporting the incumbent administration to achieve the Lagos of our dreams.

“I want to use this medium to reassure Lagos residents of our administration’s commitment to the delivery of dividends of democracy, good governance and people-oriented programmes through the THEMES+ developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.”