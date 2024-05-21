Lawyer shot dead while aligning from car

The Anambra State Police Command said it has launched an investigation into the murder of a lawyer, Peter Awah, who was killed in Eke Umudioka, Okija area of the state.

According to the police, Awah, Secretary of Okija Development Union, was shot dead on May 19, 2024 at about 11pm.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, explained that preliminary information revealed that the assailants, operating on a motorcycle, shot the deceased as he was about to alight from his vehicle to safety when he was approached by the murderers.

The police image manager added that some eyewitnesses have provided details that are already aiding the investigation.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, Nigeria Bar Association, people of Okija as well as the State, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide Section of the Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.