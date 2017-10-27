NPS nabs female phone smuggler in prison

Men of the Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Prison Service, Ogun State Command burst a syndicate that specializes in smuggling communication gadgets, including mobile phones, into the prisons in Ogun State.

A female suspect, Fatimo Balogun, was nabbed in an attempt to smuggle a Nokia phone concealed in a cellophane bag and buried in a pot of soup into Abeokuta Old Prison.

Recall that on October 13, 2017, there was a newspaper report alleging that a prisoner one of the prison facilities coordinates interstate robbery operation from inside the prison.

In a swift response, the Controller General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed, ordered an investigation into the allegation and also read the riot act to all Commands.