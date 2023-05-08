NPFL: Remo Stars defeat Plateau United in Jos + Other results

Remo Stars FC of Ikenne on Sunday defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 2-1 in Jos in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League.
The keenly contested encounter ended goalless in the first 45 minutes of match played at the new Jos Stadium.
The breakthrough, however, came in 70th minute when substitute Saidu Salisu scored with a thunderous strike from outside the box to put Plateau United in front.
But the lead lasted for just 10 minutes when Olamilekan Alade equalised for the spirited visitors.
Alade punished the defence line of Plateau United for failing to clear the ball out of danger.
The visitors took charge of the proceedings in the 87th minute with a long range strike by Abayomi Adebayo.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that fans of the home side were not happy with the outcome of the match with the situation degenerating to violence after the final whistle.
NAN reports that security personnel had to throw teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.
Match Day 17 results in 2022/2023 NPFL
Enyimba International FC 5-0 Gombe United
Plateau United 1-2 Remo Stars
Bendel Insurance 1-1 Shooting Stars
Niger Tornadoes 0-2 Sunshine Stars
Akwa United 2-0 El-Kanemi Warriors
Wikki Tourists 4-0 Abia Warriors
Rivers United 2-1 Bayelsa United
Kwara United 1-0 Nasarawa United
Doma United 0-0 Rangers International
Played on Saturday:
Dakkada FC 1-1 Lobi Stars
Outstanding Match Day 15 fixture:
(to be played on May 10)
Wikki Tourists vs Rivers United
Match Day 18 fixtures to be played on May 14
Lobi Stars Vs Wikki Tourists
Bayelsa United vs Niger Tornadoes
Gombe United vs Akwa United
Remo Stars vs Kwara United
Shooting Stars vs Enyimba International FC
Sunshine Stars vs Dakkada FC
El-Kanemi Warriors vs Plateau United
Nasarawa United vs Bendel Insurance
Abia Warriors vs Doma United
Rangers International vs Rivers United.
