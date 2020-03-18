NPFL: Plateau United thrash Kwara United

Plateau United FC of Jos has defeated Kwara United FC of Ilorin 2-1 in a midweek encounter of round 25 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The match that was played on Wednesday at the New Zaria Road Stadium, Jos, saw Mustapha Ibrahim scoring a brace for Plateau united in the 16th and 25th minutes of the match.

Ajibola Otegbeye scored the only goal for Kwara United in the 50th minute of the match.

Speaking after the match, Ashafa Suleiman, the Head Coach of Kwara United, commended his boys for playing well, adding that the game was keenly contested.

Suleiman said his boys did not do well in the first half, but commended them for picking up in the second half and scoring a goal.

He promised that the team would intensify efforts to win subsequent matches in order to move to the top of the table

He said: “The boys did well because Plateau United are a good side and with the outcome, it means my players did their best.

“We didn’t do well in the first half, but we came out well in the second half and it gave us a goal.

“We shall sit up in our subsequent matches to enable us to have a better result.”

On his part, Abdu Maikaba, Head Coach of Plateau United, commended his boys for winning the game, adding the win had made them to maintain their top position on the league table.

Maikaba, however, chided the players for throwing away many scoring chances, but promised to work on the boys to convert good chances to goals.

He also promised to use his best 11 in the club’s encounter with Kano Pillars FC this weekend in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the result of the match meant Plateau United had beaten Kwara United home and away.