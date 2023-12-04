NPFL: 18-year-old nets five goals as Kano Pillars thrash Gombe United

Kano Pillars’ winger, Yusuf Abdullahi, on Sunday scored five goals to help his team secure maximum points away to Gombe United in a Nigerian Premier Football League match.

The Match Day 11 fixture of the NPFL 2023/2024 season was played at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe.

It saw Kano Pillars thrashing the home team 5-2, with 18-year-old Abdullahi scoring all the five goals for the visitors.

In a post-match conference, Abdullahi Maikaba, the Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, described the result of the match as “exciting and very nice”.

Maikaba said he was particularly happy that one of his young players scored all five goals after several attempts at scoring in previous matches.

He said: “My happiness is that one of the brilliant talents that is coming up in Nigeria has scored all the five goals.

“It is a wonderful day for Kano pillars, me and my team.”

While commending Abdullahi, Maikaba said the player had been making a series of attempts to net his first goal for the club, but he had been losing goals-scoring opportunities from the beginning of the season.

He added: “I have been telling him that the first goal is the key.

“If he can get his first goal, it will motivate him to score more.

“I am happy that his first goal geared him up to get four more in just one match.”

Maikaba said Abdullahi, with the kind of talent and skills he possessed, could represent Nigeria at the junior levels and make the country proud just the way he had been impressive for Kano Pillars.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, Abdullahi described his five goals against Gombe United as a milestone in his football career and a moment he would cherish for a long time to come.

He said it was his first time scoring in the NPFL and he was happy he got five at once.

He said: “This is the first time I am playing in the NPFL and my joy is immeasurable and I owe all to God because victory is from God.”

Asked about a call-up to any of the national junior teams, he said he would gladly represent the country at any junior level since he is 18 years.

Coach of Gombe United, Mohammed Babaganaru, turned down a request for an interview with journalists, saying: “What do you want me to say?

“I should tell you what now?”

NAN reports that Gombe United’s goals came in the 17th and 45th minutes of the game through Sadiq Shuaibu and Ahmed Jimoh respectively.

While Kano Pillars’ Abdullahi scored in the 10th, 14th, 33rd, 45th and 60th minutes of the match.

Abdullahi would have made it six in the game, but was denied by the woodwork in the 52nd minute of the game.

NAN reports that at the end of the game, fans of Gombe United applauded Abdullahi, while some fans rushed to take photographs with the young player.