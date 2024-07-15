NPF mourns as bandits ambush, kill four policemen

At least four policemen were recently killed in an ambush by suspected bandits.

According to the Police Situation Report, the affected policemen were from Mopol 7 Sokoto State and Mopol 10 Bauch State.

The slain policemen were members of Operation Restore Peace, stationed at Zandam Village, Jibia Local Government Area.

The policemen are, AP/NO. 306576 Inspector Abbas Tukur and F/NO 504606 Sergeant Kamal Saidu, both from Mopol 7, Sokoto State.

The other slain policemen are from Mopol 10, Bauchi State. They are Inspector Salisu Idi and Corporal Zayyauhak Abdullahi.

One Inspector Bashir Adamu with AP/NO 225632, was said to have been injured in the surprise attack.

The service rifles of the dead were carted away by the bandits.

