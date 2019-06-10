As part of efforts to increase patronage at the Eastern Ports, the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority has approved a 10 per cent discount on harbour dues in all concession terminals at the Eastern Ports.

Ports that will be affected by this initiative are Calabar, Rivers and Delta Ports.

The Authority however said this discount will only apply to harbour dues payable by the following types of vessels/cargoes: Container vessels with at least 250 TEUs; General Cargo vessels with at least 16,000 MT; Combo Vessels with at least 16,000 MT; and RORO Vessels with at least 250 units of Vehicles.

The NPA in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Jatto Adams added that the discounts shall not apply to Vessels coming INBALLAST; Vessels calling at private jetties; and Vessels calling carrying Liquid bulk.

Adams said the application of the discounts will take immediately effect.